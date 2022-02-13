47°
13-year-old boy struck by falling bullet dies at Chicago hospital

4 years 7 months 5 days ago Sunday, July 09 2017 Jul 9, 2017 July 09, 2017 6:30 PM July 09, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC7 Chicago

Trending News

CHICAGO - Authorities say a 13-year-old Indiana boy has died after being struck by a falling bullet that was likely fired into the sky by someone in a nearby community.
  
WMAQ-TV reports that Noah Inman was playing basketball on July 1 when he suddenly fell to the ground in Hammond, Indiana. The city is about 25 miles south of Chicago.
  
Witnesses called an ambulance, thinking he'd suffered a seizure. Hospital workers soon discovered he'd been hit by a falling bullet.
  
Noah was flown to a Chicago hospital. On Friday, he was pronounced dead by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
  
Police say an investigation determined the bullet had likely been fired skyward, like fireworks. It's illegal to discharge a weapon within Hammond's city limits.
  
The case remains under investigation.

