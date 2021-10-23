13-year-old arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' St. Tammany Parish school

LACOMBE - A boy was arrested Friday after he allegedly threatened to commit a shooting at his junior high school.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the 13-year-old student at Monteleone Junior High made threats on Snapchat saying he would "shoot up" the school. A school resource officer identified the student who made the threats and learned that student had not shown up for school Friday morning.

Deputies found the boy at his home, and the teen confessed to making the threatening posts.

He was arrested on one count of terrorizing.