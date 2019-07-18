Latest Weather Blog
13-year-old arrested, accused of raping young girl
BELLE ROSE - A 13-year-old boy is in the custody of law enforcement after he allegedly raped a small child last week.
According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, the attack was first reported July 4. Deputies spoke with the girl at a hospital, where they learned she was victimized at a Belle Rose residence.
Deputies were able to verify the claims and arrested a 13-year-old under suspicion of first-degree rape. A 72-hour hearing was held and the teen ordered to remain in custody.
Due to the suspect's age, his identity is not being released at this time.
