13 people wounded in shooting at a memorial service in Bogalusa

Source: WWLTV
By: WBRZ Staff

BOGALUSA - Thirteen people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night during a memorial service in Bogalusa, Louisiana. The service was for a recently murdered man.

According to WWL TV and the Bogalusa Police Department, several people gathered near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and East 4th Street for the service when shots were fired.

Thirteen people were hit with one of them said to be in critical condition.

The memorial service was for 29-year-old Dominique James. James was found dead in his car earlier this month after reports being missing earlier that week.  

