$13 beers? LSU asks in survey how much is too much, what beers you'd drink at Tiger Stadium

4 hours 14 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 July 29, 2019 4:04 PM July 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – LSU is testing the taste buds of its season ticket holders in a survey about what beer they’d drink and how much is too much to pay for it when alcohol is sold at Tiger Stadium soon.

The survey, which season ticket holders received Monday, asks for input on which alcoholic beverage – Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Spiked Seltzer, Stella, Bud Light, Karbach Love Street or “other – they’d most likely buy.

Survey-takers are also asked to share their thought on pricing- from $7 to $9, $9 to $12 or more than $13 for a beverage.

Finally, LSU appears interested in how long wait times will factor into how much people will drink or fork over for a beer.

LSU announced recently it will sell certain alcohol in concourse areas of Tiger Stadium.

