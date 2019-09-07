$13.6M for cancer clinical trials in Louisiana, Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The National Cancer Institute is providing $13.6 million to combine and expand two networks working to bring minority and underserved cancer patients in Louisiana and Mississippi into research studies.

Dr. Augusto Ochoa of LSU Health New Orleans is the project leader for the new Gulf South Minority/Underserved Clinical Trials Network. He says his long-term goal is to continue increasing the numbers of new cancer patients involved each year in some kind of study.

The network merges the community oncology research program run by Ochsner Cancer Center into one involving LSU Health New Orleans and cancer centers in Shreveport and Baton Rouge.

Ochoa says that increases the number of participating sites from 22 to 42. Most are in 10 cities around Louisiana, but Hattiesburg and Gulfport, Mississippi, also are involved.