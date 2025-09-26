72°
12th Annual Bra Art Fashion Show held to support breast cancer survivors
BATON ROUGE - Several women strutted down the runway tonight at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center to support breast cancer survivors.
The 12th annual Bra Art Fashion Show provides resources and health services including mammograms while celebrating survivors. It was held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday night.
