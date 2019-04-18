72°
Latest Weather Blog
$12M budget boost proposed to Louisiana legislative agencies
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's legislative leaders are proposing to raise spending on their own agencies by $12 million next year, even as they sit on hefty surpluses.
The budget proposal for legislative agencies was filed late Wednesday by House Speaker Taylor Barras.
Barras' bill would spend $97.6 million in the financial year that begins July 1 for the House, Senate, legislative auditor and other offices that work for lawmakers. Plus, the agencies receive an additional $10 million annual earmark that's not included in the bill's tally.
That $107.6 million total spending level would grow from $95.5 million this year.
The bill doesn't mention an $85 million surplus that state legislative offices have socked away over the years. Senate President John Alario says no spending plans have been decided for the surplus cash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One transported after overnight crash on I-10
-
Report: Baton Rouge native expected to replace Joe Alleva
-
One killed in shooting on Lewis Street, police investigating
-
Port Allen oil sludge facility facing lawsuits
-
Following WBRSO deadly crash, BRPD issues memo about drivers with suspended licenses
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director
-
Joe Alleva out as LSU's athletics director
-
Sports Director Michael Cauble talks Alleva's departure
-
Rumors of Joe Alleva's exit from LSU swirl Wednesday
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate