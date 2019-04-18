72°
$12M budget boost proposed to Louisiana legislative agencies

Thursday, April 18 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's legislative leaders are proposing to raise spending on their own agencies by $12 million next year, even as they sit on hefty surpluses.
  
The budget proposal for legislative agencies was filed late Wednesday by House Speaker Taylor Barras.
  
Barras' bill would spend $97.6 million in the financial year that begins July 1 for the House, Senate, legislative auditor and other offices that work for lawmakers. Plus, the agencies receive an additional $10 million annual earmark that's not included in the bill's tally.
  
That $107.6 million total spending level would grow from $95.5 million this year.
  
The bill doesn't mention an $85 million surplus that state legislative offices have socked away over the years. Senate President John Alario says no spending plans have been decided for the surplus cash.
