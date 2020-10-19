84°
12-year-old killed by masked gunman while working in front yard of Georgia home

1 hour 18 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, October 19 2020 Oct 19, 2020 October 19, 2020 1:12 PM October 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Brayan Zavala

RIVERDALE, GA - Authorities are looking for a masked man who gunned down a child in front of his family outside their Georgia home.

ABC News reports the attack happened Thursday at his family's home in Clayton County.

Police said Brayan Zavala, 12, was working on a lawnmower with his brother and father when the man approached with a shotgun. The gunman reportedly fired a single shot and struck Brayan.

He died before first responders could arrive on scene. The suspect was also able to flee before police arrived.

"The Clayton County Police Department is humbly asking the community and any persons having knowledge of this crime to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers for any information about this case," the police said in a statement.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooting to send a tip to 888777.

