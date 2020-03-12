65°
12-year-old girl killed in Eunice house fire

4 years 1 month 4 weeks ago Wednesday, January 13 2016 Jan 13, 2016 January 13, 2016 4:35 AM January 13, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

EUNICE- A 12-year-old girl has died in a Eunice house fire.
    
Media outlets report the fire happened early Monday after a neighbor reported seeing flames from the home.
    
In a statement, the State Fire Marshal's Office says firefighters found Cailey Duplechain's body in a bedroom as they were trying to put out the fire.
    
A preliminary autopsy report from the St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office indicates she died from smoke inhalation.
    
Deputy Chief Brant Thompson says the girl's stepfather and infant brother escaped the home and were hospitalized. They're expected to make a full recovery.
    
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials did say remnants of an electric space heater were found in the living room.
    
Thompson says there weren't any working smoke alarms in the home.

