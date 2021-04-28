82°
Latest Weather Blog
12-year-old entrepreneur to graduate from high school, college in the same week
SALISBURY, NC - During the pandemic, a host of articles have been written on how to thrive while social distancing, and many suggested using extra alone-time to dabble in a series of interesting, online courses.
When one 12-year-old in North Carolina decided to do exactly this, he ended up completing four years of school in one year, and is now preparing to graduate from both high school and college in the same week, according to CNN.
The young Salisbury, North Carolina is named Mike Wimmer, the valedictorian of Concord Academy High School and soon-to-be graduate of Rowan-Cabarrs Community College.
Wimmer told reporters he didn't set out to graduate from both high school and college in the same week.
According to CNN, he was taking dual enrollment classes and realized that at the pace he was going, he just needed a few more classes to get his associate's degree by his high school graduation.
Now, with two years of high school and a two-year associate's degree soon to be under his belt, Wimmer will graduate from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College on May 21, and from Concord Academy High School on May 28.
But Wimmer's accomplishments don't end with this.
He's also an entrepreneur.
As a tween with an avid interest in technology, Wimmer used a combination of online video tutorials and trial and error to learn about programming and robotics. Armed with this knowledge, he created his own startup.
It's called Reflect Social and according to its website, it "combines popular social media platforms with Internet of Things (IoT) devices, providing a new dynamic social experience."
Reflect Social aims to simplify how smart home technology works, with the ultimate goal of helping others.
Wimmer said, "My entrepreneurial goal is to build technology that enables people to live better lives,
Melissa Wimmer, the 12-year-old CEO's mother, expressed pride in their son, as she told CNN reporters, "If one door's locked, he'll find out another way around to figure out how to accomplish his goals."
Now that Wimmer's educational accomplishments have garnered national attention, a series of doors are opening to him.
He's already received a number of job offers both in and out of the United States, as well as offers of more education, or a fellowship that will allow him to grow his startup.
But as these doors continue to open, Wimmer indicated that he intends to move forward at a pace that matches his age.
In other words, he's still a kid, and sometimes he just wants to go outside and play basketball.
"A lot of people think I've given up my childhood or somehow lost it," Wimmer told reporters, "and I say to them that I'm having the time of my life."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vehicle crashes through Burbank area home
-
LSU Search Committee narrows search down to three finalists
-
Masks still required in Louisiana's schools, other select locations
-
Louisiana House to debate whether to legalize marijuana use
-
Mask mandate lifted in Louisiana in most places except government offices, schools,...