12-year-old entrepreneur to graduate from high school, college in the same week

Mike Wimmer

SALISBURY, NC - During the pandemic, a host of articles have been written on how to thrive while social distancing, and many suggested using extra alone-time to dabble in a series of interesting, online courses.

The young Salisbury, North Carolina is named Mike Wimmer, the valedictorian of Concord Academy High School and soon-to-be graduate of Rowan-Cabarrs Community College.

Wimmer told reporters he didn't set out to graduate from both high school and college in the same week.

According to CNN, he was taking dual enrollment classes and realized that at the pace he was going, he just needed a few more classes to get his associate's degree by his high school graduation.

Now, with two years of high school and a two-year associate's degree soon to be under his belt, Wimmer will graduate from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College on May 21, and from Concord Academy High School on May 28.

But Wimmer's accomplishments don't end with this.

He's also an entrepreneur.

As a tween with an avid interest in technology, Wimmer used a combination of online video tutorials and trial and error to learn about programming and robotics. Armed with this knowledge, he created his own startup.

It's called Reflect Social and according to its website, it "combines popular social media platforms with Internet of Things (IoT) devices, providing a new dynamic social experience."

Wimmer said, "My entrepreneurial goal is to build technology that enables people to live better lives, Reflect Social aims to simplify how smart home technology works, with the ultimate goal of helping others.

Melissa Wimmer, the 12-year-old CEO's mother, expressed pride in their son, as she told CNN reporters, "If one door's locked, he'll find out another way around to figure out how to accomplish his goals."