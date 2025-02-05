82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

12-year-old arrested after allegedly bringing unloaded handgun to LaPlace Elementary School

2 hours 35 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, February 05 2025 Feb 5, 2025 February 05, 2025 1:14 PM February 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAPLACE — A 12-year-old was arrested Tuesday after the sixth-grader brought an unloaded handgun to LaPlace Elementary School.

St. John the Baptist Parish deputies said they arrested the student after a teacher found the boy with the gun inside his pants' waistband.

The student gave the teacher the gun when questioned about it, deputies added.

Trending News

"We appreciate the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office for promptly addressing... the recent school incident," St. John the Baptist Parish School Board Superintendent Dr. Cleo Perry Jr. said in a statement Wednesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days