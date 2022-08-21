12 health centers share $4M in federal funds for dental care

BATON ROUGE - Twelve health centers in Louisiana will share $4.3 million in federal funds targeted at increasing access to dental health care in the state by hiring more specialists to see more underserved patients.



Five of the centers are in the New Orleans area, two in Baton Rouge and one each in Houma, Franklin, Shreveport, Delhi and Winnfield.



Lack of access to preventive and routine dental care can result in dental conditions requiring more costly emergency dental treatment. Oral health problems also can be a sign of illness elsewhere in the body.



Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia M. Burwell said in a news release nearly $156 million in funding will support 420 health centers in 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.