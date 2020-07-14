93°
Latest Weather Blog
12 days of no snowfall
Wishing for snow? July 14th marks the first of 12 days in the year that have no recorded snowfall at any climate station in the continental United States.
These next few weeks the U.S. sees the hottest temperatures of the year. We are definitely feeling the heat and we are not alone. Most of the southern United States is currently battling a heatwave. Orange highlighted counties and parishes are currently under a Heat Advisory. The darker pink highlighted counties and parishes are under an Excessive Heat Warning. (As shown in the graphic above.)
The national is showing all rain today. Even along the Minnesota, Canada border! It looks like July 14th will remain snowless for at least another year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vice President Pence scheduled to land in Baton Rouge to discuss state's...
-
LHSAA plan won't allow high school football games until schools reach 'phase...
-
Lee High School renaming committee selects final 3 potential new names; Awaiting...
-
Hot and Humid, Heat Advisory continues
-
2 officers on leave amid investigation into teen's arrest; BRPD says officer's...