12 days after Hurricane Ida, roughly 180k await power restoration in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, Entergy's outage map reveals that just over 168,000 of the company's utility customers are without power following Ida.

The majority of outages are in LaFourche Parish and St. Charles Parish.

Entergy took to its Facebook page Thursday to provide additional expected power restoration times to several parishes.

In addition to Entergy's numbers, Demco's outage map shows that more than 18,000 of its customers are awaiting power restoration after the hurricane, with most of the outages in Livingston Parish.

The company posted a video on its Facebook page to illustrate how difficult it can be for crew members to access hard-hit areas and restore power amid the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Survivors of Hurricane Ida who are eligible for storm relief assistance are encouraged to apply for help. Click here for more information.