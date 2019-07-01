12 arrested across Louisiana in child sex crimes crackdown

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana officials announced Monday that a dozen people were taken into custody just days after another sweeping crackdown on child sex crimes wrapped up.

According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, the following 12 were booked on charges related to child sex crimes.

Jimmie Adcock, 54 of Jeanerette, was arrested on 3 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was result of an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO).

Cody Andry, 22 of Laplace, was arrested on 1 count of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of an investigation by the LBI and St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJTBPSO).

Dylan Broussard, 18 of Lafayette, was arrested on 20 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of an investigation by the LBI, HSI, IPSO, Lafayette Police Department (LPD), and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO).

Cory Dunn, 29 of Mandeville, was arrested on 2 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and 10 counts of video voyeurism. The arrest was a result of an investigation by the LBI and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Juine Foster, 23 of Reserve, was arrested on 115 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of an investigation by the LBI and SJTBPSO.

Scott Hemleben, 58 of Lafayette, was arrested on 1 count of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of an investigation by the LBI, HSI, IPSO, LPD, and LPSO.

Jordan Johnson, 21 of Lake Charles, was arrested on 4 counts of production and 4 counts of distribution of pornography of juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of an investigation by the LBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana Probation and Parole, and Sulphur Police Department.

Steven Lewis, 35 of Angie, was arrested on 1 count of indecent behavior involving juveniles. The arrest was a result of an investigation by the LBI and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Mosbroker, 22 of Eunice, was arrested on 4 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of an investigation by the LBI, HSI, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and IPSO.

Troy Raxdale, 71 of Lafayette, was arrested on 3 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of an investigation by the LBI, HSI, IPSO, LPD, and LPSO.

Edwin Smith, 27 of Lafayette, was arrested on 2 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The arrest was a result of an investigation by the LBI, HSI, IPSO, LPD, and LPSO.

Ryan Wooley, 23 of Plaquemine, was arrested on 1 count of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, 1 count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and 1 count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor. The arrest was a result of a joint investigation by the LBI, Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Madison County (MS) Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests come less than a week after agencies announced more than 60 people were arrested for similar crimes as part of 'Operation Broken Heart.'