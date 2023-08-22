95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$115,000 for info leading to escapees' arrest

6 years 2 months 1 week ago Wednesday, June 14 2017 Jun 14, 2017 June 14, 2017 7:49 PM June 14, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

A Georgia sheriff says the reward is now $115,000 for information leading to arrests of two inmates who killed two guards and escaped from a prison bus.
  
Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says in a brief email to The Associated Press that "many significant contributions" boosted the reward from $70,000.
  
Authorities say 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose have stolen at least two vehicles for their getaway.
  
The first was a Honda that was found hidden in woods near a house they ransacked about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the site of the killing. Police say they then stole a white pickup truck from an industrial site in the area.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days