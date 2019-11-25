66°
11-year-old boy fatally shot at birthday party in Cleveland

1 hour 53 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, November 25 2019 Nov 25, 2019 November 25, 2019 3:23 PM November 25, 2019 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WEWS

CLEVELAND, OH - An 11-year-old boy has died after he was shot at a birthday party in Cleveland, according to police.

The mother of the 16-year-old host had allowed her son to host a birthday party but left to go to a nearby store when the shooting occurred Saturday around 9:30 p.m., according to a news release by the Cleveland Division of Police. It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Two juveniles carried the boy outside the apartment building on East 97th Street after he was shot in the chest to try and flag down help, police said. The boy was later pronounced dead at the University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.

No arrests have been made, and the suspect is unknown, police said.

