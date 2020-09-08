83°
11-year-old arrested in Lake Charles area, accused of killing adult family member

2 hours 30 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 September 08, 2020 5:40 PM September 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MOSS BLUFF - Authorities say a child was arrested in southwest Louisiana after he allegedly killed a family member over the Labor Day weekend.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says it was called to a home on Erble Lane in Moss Bluff Monday in response to a reported shooting. Deputies arrived to find the 39-year-old victim, Andrew Lafleur III, dead from a gunshot wound. 

The suspect, an 11-year-old family member, was taken into custody that evening and booked into a juvenile detention center on a charge of second-degree murder. 

No other details on the killing were immediately available. 

