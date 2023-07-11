12 Tigers selected so far in 2023 MLB Draft

Riley Cooper was among the Tigers drafted Tuesday

Six more members of the Tigers' championship-winning team were selected in the third day of the MLB Draft.

Garrett Edwards, Blake Money, Brayden Jobert, Riley Cooper, Jordan Thompson and Javen Coleman were picked up Tuesday, bringing the total number of Tigers drafted in the 2023 draft to 12.

Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews were selected opening night with the first two picks of the draft. Ty Floyd, Grant Taylor, Tre' Morgan and Gavin Dugas were also selected in earlier rounds.

See the draft breakdown for LSU as of Tuesday afternoon:

Pick 1) Paul Skenes - Pittsburgh Pirates

Pick 2) Dylan Crews - Washington Nationals

Pick 38) Ty Floyd - Cincinnati Reds

Pick 51) Grant Taylor - Chicago White Sox

Pick 88) Tre' Morgan - Tampa Bay Rays

Pick 165) Gavin Dugas - Washington Nationals

Pick 333) Garrett Edwards - Tampa Bay Rays

Pick 361) Blake Money - Baltimore Orioles

Pick 365) Brayden Jobert - St. Louis Cardinals

Pick 391) Riley Cooper - Baltimore Orioles

Pick 460) Jordan Thompson - Los Angeles Dodgers

Pick 490) Javen Coleman - Los Angeles Dodgers