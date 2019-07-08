11 still hospitalized after Texas church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - Eleven people remain hospitalized with wounds from a shooting at a small-town Texas church where more than two dozen people were killed.

A spokesman at University Health System in San Antonio said two adults and two children were still hospitalized Thursday. Doug Finley said conditions of the four ranged from good to critical. Finley declined to be more specific.

Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio says seven church shooting victims are still hospitalized Thursday. Their conditions ranged from fair to critical. The hospital didn't release additional details.

The pastor of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs told the Southern Baptist Convention that he plans to demolish the building where Sunday's massacre occurred.