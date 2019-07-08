82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

11 still hospitalized after Texas church shooting

1 year 7 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, November 09 2017 Nov 9, 2017 November 09, 2017 11:38 AM November 09, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - Eleven people remain hospitalized with wounds from a shooting at a small-town Texas church where more than two dozen people were killed.
  
A spokesman at University Health System in San Antonio said two adults and two children were still hospitalized Thursday. Doug Finley said conditions of the four ranged from good to critical. Finley declined to be more specific.
  
Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio says seven church shooting victims are still hospitalized Thursday. Their conditions ranged from fair to critical. The hospital didn't release additional details.
  
The pastor of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs told the Southern Baptist Convention that he plans to demolish the building where Sunday's massacre occurred.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days