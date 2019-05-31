11 killed, 6 hurt in shooting in Virginia Beach

Police Chief James Cervera said Friday that a shooter opened fire and shot "indiscriminately" at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Building Friday afternoon.

Cervera said police returned fire, killing the suspect. He said the suspect was a longtime employee of the city's Public Works Department. One of the people shot is a police officer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police say 11 people have been killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.