11 killed, 6 hurt in shooting in Virginia Beach

Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WTVR
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police say 11 people have been killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.
  
Police Chief James Cervera said Friday that a shooter opened fire and shot "indiscriminately" at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Building Friday afternoon.
  
Cervera said police returned fire, killing the suspect. He said the suspect was a longtime employee of the city's Public Works Department. One of the people shot is a police officer.
Sentara Healthcare said on its Twitter account that five people were taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and a sixth patient was taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital after the shooting just after 4 p.m. Friday. The company said the sixth patient was being transferred to the Level 1 Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
