11 Fort Bliss soldiers injured after ingesting 'unknown substance'
FORT BLISS, Texas - Eleven soldiers in Texas fell ill after consuming an "unknown substance" during a field training exercise on Thursday (Jan. 28), and two are in critical condition, according to CNN.
Fort Bliss Public Affairs addressed the incident in a Thursday news release, stating: "Fort Bliss is investigating an incident involving 11 Fort Bliss Soldiers injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise, today."
In addition to this, officials with Fort Bliss told CNN, "Medical professionals are working hard to attend to the injured and provide all available aid."
At this time, additional details related to the incident and to the soldier's conditions are unavailable, but Fort Bliss said it would provide updates as more information becomes available.
