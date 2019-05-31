89°
11-foot gator smashes window, breaks into Florida home

2 hours 17 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 May 31, 2019 10:19 AM May 31, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Police and a wildlife trapper were called after an 11-foot alligator broke into a Florida home early Friday morning.

The City of Clearwater shared photos of the large animal on Twitter. According to the tweet, the alligator got into the home through some low windows in the kitchen.

 

The gator was reportedly removed without anyone getting hurt.

