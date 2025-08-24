76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

10th Annual 'Ryan's Run' for sickle cell disease held Saturday

3 hours 43 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, August 23 2025 Aug 23, 2025 August 23, 2025 8:31 PM August 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The 10th annual "Ryan's Run" for sickle cell disease advocacy took place Saturday morning.

Trending News

The event, hosted by the Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana, allowed families and supporters to speak out about sickle cell disease.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days