103-year-old Baton Rouge woman sets new record for 50-meter dash

Photo: KRQE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 103-year-old Baton Rouge woman has set another record for her age group in a recent race in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

On Monday Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins set a new Senior Games record in the 50-meter dash for her division, according to KRQE. The next day, she finished the 100-meter dash in a little more than 46 seconds. In 2017 Hawkins made history by finishing the race in 40.12 seconds.

While she didn't break her record Tuesday, she did come in first in her division.

With another competition down, Hawkins says she has no plans of slowing down. Hawkins hopes to inspire others to stay stay healthy and to "realize you can still be doing it at this kind of an age."