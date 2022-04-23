Latest Weather Blog
102-year-old WWII veteran from Baton Rouge passed away Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A national hero from Louisiana, Johnnie Jones, passed away Saturday. He was 102.
Jones was awarded the Purple Heart in June 2021 after fighting through several injuries in the D-Day invasion.
"We should all pay tribute to Johnnie Jones. He stormed the beach at Normandy to free the world of Nazi oppression. He worked in the United States to make the words of the Declaration of Independence and the constitution live for all Americans. We are--whoever you are--a better person, society, state, nation, world because of Johnnie Jones," Senator Bill Cassidy said at the pinning ceremony.
"I know that I'm where I'm at home, getting these praises, and I will continue to be everything that I can to inspire others to follow my footsteps," Jones said.
Along with his bravery, Jones graduated from Southern University with a law degree and was an instrumental Civil Rights leader during the Baton Rogue bus boycotts of 1953.
