102-year-old woman honored for her work as an animal rights activist

BATON ROUGE - A ceremony honoring a 102-year-old woman for her work as an animal rights activist took place Wednesday afternoon.

Holly F. Reynolds has advocated for better treatment of animals in the state of Louisiana since 1950. She founded the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society in 1979, and today it is the oldest humane organization and only no-kill shelter in the city of Baton Rouge.

She also led the effort to establish the state's first dog-fighting laws, making it a felony. During the pandemic, her foundation donated $5,000 to pets in need.

"We have to help the animals. They can't help themselves, so it's up to us to do it for them," said Reynolds.

The Humane Society of Louisiana reached out to Rep. Barbara Freiberg to introduce a resolution to honor Reynolds during the 2021 legislative session. During the ceremony, Reynolds was presented with an honorary legislative resolution for her decades of work.

"Holly by far is the biggest advocate in the state," said Freiberg.

Over a century old, and still putting in work.