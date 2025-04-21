100STRONG sets quarterly meeting to raise money for local nonprofits

BATON ROUGE - 100STRONG, a group dedicated to raising money for local nonprofits, is having one of its quarterly meetings Tuesday evening.

At the 100STRONG meetings, three nonprofits speak to attendees and make their case for why they should be the ones to receive donations.

Attendees are required to bring a $100 check or their credit or debit cards. After the nonprofits have made their cases, attendees will select which of them to donate to.

The organizations presenting at Tuesday night's meeting include:

- Youth Oasis | Support youths recovering from the trauma of homelessness and family separation

- Braveheart | Support youth recovering from the trauma of homelessness and family separation

- CASA | Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children

100STRONG has had two meetings in the past and has raised over $9,000 for nonprofits doing work in the capital region.

Those who are looking to attend can RSVP to Tuesday's meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at 2905 Westfork Drive, here.