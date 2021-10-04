72°
100 young musicians evacuated from Afghanistan; La. Senator Cassidy involved in rescue efforts

3 hours 16 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, October 04 2021 Oct 4, 2021 October 04, 2021 6:38 PM October 04, 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
PHOTO: Wall Street Journal

BATON ROUGE - A hundred female musicians safely left Afghanistan on Sunday, and the effort was partially organized by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and his staff.

Senator Cassidy said Monday afternoon that the women had fled the country and have made it to Portugal and Qatar.

The Wall Street Journal said the group, called Zohra, was a part of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music. Musical performance is now banned in Afghanistan by the newly-formed Taliban regime, so Senator Cassidy, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and the orchestra's backers worked to get the young musicians evacuated from the country.

Senator Cassidy said they are still working to fly the other 180 women safely out of the country.

