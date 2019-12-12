$100,000 in special valves believed to have been stolen in heist; Suspects identified

GONZALES – Sheriff’s deputies said a pair of men are responsible for the hefty theft of globe valves valued between $50,000 - $100,000.

Tregg Babin, 51, was arrested. Deputies are searching for Jason Lambert, 48.

Babin and Lambert stole the valves – used in chemical plants to regulate the flow through a pipeline using a plug and ring design – from a facility in Ascension Parish. Deputies did not reveal the name of the business.

The pair are facing unauthorized entry of a place of business, theft, simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

Deputies said the theft occured sometime before the busines reported the crime to deputies on December 5. Investigators said Babin and Lambert are seen on surveillance video stealing the globe valves.

Babin was arrested Wednesday.

