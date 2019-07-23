10 years after he disappeared, man found dead at vacant store where he used to work

Photo: Google Earth

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA - A man's body was found wedged behind a cooler in a vacant grocery store where he used to work, 10 years after he first disappeared.

In 2009, Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada was a 25-year-old working at a No Frills Supermarket store in Council Bluffs police officials said.

On Nov. 28, 2009, Murillo-Moncada's parents reported him missing, telling authorities that their son "became upset and ran out of their home." He was never seen alive again.

A decade later, on Jan. 24, 2019, crews were removing shelving and coolers at the now-vacant grocery store and discovered a body.

Police announced Monday that the body was finally identified as Murillo-Moncada.

Investigators believe Murillo-Moncada left home, went to the grocery store, climbed on the coolers, and then fell into a roughly 18-inch gap between the back of the cooler and the wall and became trapped, said police.

The death has been classified as accidental, police said. His autopsy indicates no signs of trauma.

Former employees said it was common for workers to be on top of the grocery store's coolers because the space was used for storage, according to police.

The grocery store closed in 2016, according to Omaha ABC affiliate KETV.