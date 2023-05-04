81°
Latest Weather Blog
10-year-old issued summons after jumping out of car with unloaded BB gun in school parking lot
JACKSON - A 10-year-old was issued a summons on Thursday after they jumped out of their parent's car with a BB gun.
According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the juvenile was riding with their father to pick up an older sibling from school.
At some point, the 10-year-old jumped out of the car with an unloaded BB gun, but did not point it at any specific person. The sibling and the father took the gun away.
Trending News
The 10-year-old was issued a summons for the disturbance and released to his father. Bringing a firearm on school property is illegal, but BB guns are not firearms as defined by Louisiana law.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants' sacrifice is saving the Tigers season
-
Catholic baseball blanks John Curtis 10-0 in opening game of DI quarterfinals
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...