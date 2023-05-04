81°
10-year-old issued summons after jumping out of car with unloaded BB gun in school parking lot

Thursday, May 04 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Google Earth

JACKSON - A 10-year-old was issued a summons on Thursday after they jumped out of their parent's car with a BB gun. 

According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the juvenile was riding with their father to pick up an older sibling from school. 

At some point, the 10-year-old jumped out of the car with an unloaded BB gun, but did not point it at any specific person. The sibling and the father took the gun away.

The 10-year-old was issued a summons for the disturbance and released to his father. Bringing a firearm on school property is illegal, but BB guns are not firearms as defined by Louisiana law. 

