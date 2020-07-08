10-year-old girl dies after stabbing at Slidell home

SLIDELL - A young girl is dead after deputies found her with a knife wound to her neck Tuesday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the home on Channel Bend in Slidell around early Tuesday in response to a 10-year-old with a cut to her neck.

Deputies arrived at the home around 1 a.m., where family members said the girl was unresponsive. The girl was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No other details about the incident were provided Wednesday.

The girl's body was given to the coroner's office for an autopsy.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the death remains under investigation.