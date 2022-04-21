10 Things to Know for Monday

A look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:



1. HOW TRUMP HOPES TO SHIFT GEARS AFTER ROUGH WEEK



The Republican nominee is set to deliver a key campaign speech, and attempt to get beyond recent spats with GOP leaders and the Muslim-American parents of a slain Army captain.



2. TOP-SEEDED WILLIAMS SISTERS LOSE IN RIO



Serena and Venus Williams, three-time gold medalists in doubles tennis, get knocked out of the Summer Games by unranked Lucie Safarova and Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic.



3. IRAN HANGS NUCLEAR SCIENTIST CONVICTED OF SPYING FOR US



Shahram Amiri returned to Iran in 2010 after defecting to the U.S., then mysteriously disappeared until an official announced his recent execution.



4. WHY PA TOP PROSECUTOR FACES TRIAL



State Attorney General Kathleen Kane heads to court on perjury and obstruction charges at the end of a tumultuous four years in office.



5. WHERE HILLARY CLINTON SUFFERED PAINFUL DIPLOMATIC DEFEAT



Russia outmaneuvered the then-U.S. secretary of state during talks on a complicated Syria peace plan four years ago.



6. TURKISH ANTI-COUP RALLY PACKS ISTANBUL WATERFRONT



Turkey will continue fighting whatever powers seek to undermine the government, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows at the huge gathering.



7. RUSSIAN ATHLETES BARRED FROM PARALYMPICS



The blanket ban follows the World Anti-Doping Agency's findings of Russia's widespread manipulation of doping tests.



8. WHOSE SMALL-SCREEN DEBUT AIRS THIS FALL



Woody Allen's comedy series "Crisis in Six Scenes" is set for a Sept. 30 release on Amazon.



9. STUDY: AMERICAN WORKERS TAKE LESS VACATION



In 2015, more than half of U.S. workers left vacation time unused, according to a Project: Time Off survey.



10. A-ROD WILL PLAY FINAL GAME IN PINSTRIPES



Alex Rodriguez, one of the most prolific hitters and polarizing figures in baseball, will hang up his cleats after Friday's game against Tampa Bay, and become a special assistant to the Yankees.