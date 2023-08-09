10 people from capital area arrested for DWI on Blind River, Amite Diversion Canal over weekend

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Agents arrested ten people from Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas for DWI on Livingston Parish waters.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, agents patrolled Blind River and the Amite Diversion Canal heavily over the last weekend as there was a large event going on only accessible by boat.

The ten people arrested were as follows:

Mary Louis, 29, of Prairieville

Gerald Palmer, 57, of Gonzales

Ryan St. Angelo, 29, of Gonzales

Christopher Pickering, 42, of Baton Rouge

Lance Cook, 25, of Prairieville

Rodrygo Messias, 42, of Walker

Todd Wallace, 59, of Maurepas

Brandon Hoover, 43, of Maurepas

Steven McDaniel, 38, of Prairieville

Anthony McNease, 22, of Baton Rouge

Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver's license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case, according to the LDWF. Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.