10 killed in Texas plane crash identified

Photo: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

DALLAS (AP) - Local officials have released the names all ten people who were killed in a small plane crash at an airport north of Dallas.

Judge Clay Jenkins, the top Dallas County official, said Tuesday evening that 71-year-old Howard Hale Cassady and 57-year-old Gina Cunningham Thelen were among those killed when the twin-engine plane crashed into a hangar soon after takeoff at the Addison Municipal Airport.

The county previously identified the dead to include 52-year-old Brian Mark Ellard, 58-year-old Stephen Lee Thelen, 28-year-old Matthew Palmer, 15-year-old Alice Maritato and 13-year-old Dylan Maritato.

Jenkins said in a tweeted statement that the medical examiner's office confirmed the deaths of 45-year-old Ornella Ellard, 60-year-old Mary Martha Titus and 61-year-old John Leo Titus, who were previously identified by local groups.

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas says Ornella Ellard was the wife of Brian Ellard and mother of Alice and Dylan Maritato.