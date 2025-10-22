10/31 Consortium accepting donations ahead of free costume giveaway

BATON ROUGE — The 10/31 Consortium is taking donations as it prepares for its free Halloween costume giveaway.

Costumes and costume accessories can be donated at dozens of locations around Baton Rouge, including Frank's Restaurant and several YMCAs. A full list of donation locations can be found here.

"Our mission is Halloween with a heart," Consortium Programs Co-Chair Dana Fontenot said. "We want to go ahead and allow children to have that Halloween, but you know, here it costs about $45 a child for one costume, and when you have two to three children, parents don't have that kind of money sometimes. So what we do is we donate those costumes. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis, so you just need to get in line."

Costumes will be distributed at the Hickley Waguespack Park in Donaldsonville on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Goodwood Library in Baton Rouge on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.

More information can be found here.