1-year-old shot outside New Orleans Costco, 2 people detained
NEW ORLEANS - A 1-year-old baby was shot near the fuel pumps outside a Costco in New Orleans Tuesday afternoon.
NOLA.com reported the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. and the baby was taken to a hospital with a wound to the leg.
The news outlet said a man and a woman were handcuffed by police around 4:45 p.m. Police found a gun at the scene. Officers have not announced any charges.
This is a developing story.
