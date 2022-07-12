77°
1-year-old shot outside New Orleans Costco, 2 people detained

5 hours 20 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, July 12 2022 Jul 12, 2022 July 12, 2022 5:25 PM July 12, 2022 in News
Source: NOLA.com
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - A 1-year-old baby was shot near the fuel pumps outside a Costco in New Orleans Tuesday afternoon. 

NOLA.com reported the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. and the baby was taken to a hospital with a wound to the leg. 

The news outlet said a man and a woman were handcuffed by police around 4:45 p.m. Police found a gun at the scene. Officers have not announced any charges. 

This is a developing story. 

