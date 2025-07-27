91°
1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Sunday morning apartment complex shooting on Highland Road

Sunday, July 27 2025
Source: WBRZ
Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — One woman died after being shot in the chest and a man was injured in a Sunday morning shooting at a Highland Road apartment complex, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

A woman was shot in the chest and a man was shot in the leg outside an apartment around 8:45 a.m., BRPD Deputy Chief William Clarida told WBRZ. Both were taken to a hospital, where the woman died and the man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Clarida said. 

The shooting happened at the Elevate at Highland apartments, formerly The Hub. 

WBRZ has reached out for more details about the incident. 

