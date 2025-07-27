91°
Latest Weather Blog
1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Sunday morning apartment complex shooting on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE — One woman died after being shot in the chest and a man was injured in a Sunday morning shooting at a Highland Road apartment complex, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
A woman was shot in the chest and a man was shot in the leg outside an apartment around 8:45 a.m., BRPD Deputy Chief William Clarida told WBRZ. Both were taken to a hospital, where the woman died and the man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Clarida said.
The shooting happened at the Elevate at Highland apartments, formerly The Hub.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out for more details about the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
18-wheeler overturned on I-12 Eastbound in Livingston Parish
-
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson hosts back to school giveaway in her hometown
-
Family honors son they never got a chance to hold through lemonade...
-
The Charity Christian Center hosted a back-to-school event on Saturday morning
-
Baton Rouge residents meet as part of nationwide movement against Trump Administration