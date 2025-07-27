1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Sunday morning apartment complex shooting on Highland Road

BATON ROUGE — One woman died after being shot in the chest and a man was injured in a Sunday morning shooting at a Highland Road apartment complex, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

A woman was shot in the chest and a man was shot in the leg outside an apartment around 8:45 a.m., BRPD Deputy Chief William Clarida told WBRZ. Both were taken to a hospital, where the woman died and the man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Clarida said.

The shooting happened at the Elevate at Highland apartments, formerly The Hub.

District Attorney Hillar Moore was at the scene but declined to comment until he receives more information from police.

Moore has been critical of the apartment complex in the past. After a shooting there last September, he said that his office had met with the complex's management to find a solution for the high volume of crime.

"Pre-COVID, we saw a lot of instances that were going on there. We filed a notice at that point and then they did take some action to rectify the problems. We saw a decrease at that point. Then COVID hit and things got out of hand all over," Moore said last fall. He also mentioned the possibility of legal action against the complex.

Since then, the complex has come under new management and was renamed to Elevate at Highland.

WBRZ has reached out for more details about the incident.