1 politician, 2 reporters killed in Finland shooting

3 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Sunday, December 04 2016 Dec 4, 2016 December 04, 2016 10:34 AM December 04, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

HELSINKI - A police official in Finland says a local politician and two journalists - all women - are the victims of a fatal shooting in a small southeastern town.

Police spokeswoman Heli Jamsen-Turkki said that the victims are the chairwoman of the Imatra Town Council and two local reporters. Police said two of them were in their early 50s and one was in her 30s.

A gunman opened fire, apparently at random, in a nightlife district in Imatra late Saturday. A 23-year-old local man has been detained.

