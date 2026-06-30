1 person injured after late night shooting along Victoria Drive near Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting off Winbourne Avenue that left a man hospitalized.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, BRPD units responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound at a gas station along Airline Highway near Tom Drive.

Once they arrived, BRPD detectives learned that the shooting actually occurred along Victoria Drive near Winbourne Avenue.

BRPD is investigating what led up to the shooting.