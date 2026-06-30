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1 person injured after late night shooting along Victoria Drive near Winbourne Avenue

3 hours 28 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, June 30 2026 Jun 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 9:04 AM June 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting off Winbourne Avenue that left a man hospitalized. 

Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, BRPD units responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound at a gas station along Airline Highway near Tom Drive.

Once they arrived, BRPD detectives learned that the shooting actually occurred along Victoria Drive near Winbourne Avenue.

BRPD is investigating what led up to the shooting. 

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