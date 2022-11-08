87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

Tuesday, November 08 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. 

The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.

Two more tickets, sold in Springfield and Ponchatoula, won $50,000 prizes. 

You can find more winners by visiting the Louisiana Lottery website

