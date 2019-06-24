80°
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Someone in Baton Rouge is about to be a whole lot richer.
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced Monday that a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in East Baton Rouge. The winning ticket from Saturday night's drawing was purchased at the Charge Up 47 on Coursey Boulevard.
You can find more on this weekend's winning numbers here: https://louisianalottery.com/powerball/tab/winning-numbers/2019-06-22?fbclid=IwAR1sQ00zJhrs8U7w-kftM0qKi6pAQxOV9O7R6vePbuIvl9P_L-1KPcsvAgY
