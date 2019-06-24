78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge

36 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 June 24, 2019 1:32 PM June 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Someone in Baton Rouge is about to be a whole lot richer.

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced Monday that a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in East Baton Rouge. The winning ticket from Saturday night's drawing was purchased at the Charge Up 47 on Coursey Boulevard.

You can find more on this weekend's winning numbers here: https://louisianalottery.com/powerball/tab/winning-numbers/2019-06-22?fbclid=IwAR1sQ00zJhrs8U7w-kftM0qKi6pAQxOV9O7R6vePbuIvl9P_L-1KPcsvAgY

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days