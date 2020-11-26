66°
1 man shot to death; 1 man stabbed to death in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — One man was shot to death and another man stabbed to death in a Thanksgiving morning confrontation in a New Orleans neighborhood, authorities said.
Both deaths are considered homicides, New Orleans Police said.
Officers were called to the Lower 9th Ward neighborhood around 8:45 a.m. Thursday and found a man shot and and man and a woman stabbed, police told media outlets.
The man who was stabbed died at the scene, while the man who was shot died at the hospital. The woman who was stabbed remains in the hospital, authorities said.
Detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made. Police did not say what might have led to the violence.
