#1 LSU set to take on Arkansas in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - The top ranked LSU Tigers will face a struggling Arkansas team. In their first home game since October.

LSU is currently the number one team in both the AP Polls and the College Football Playoffs. They hope to extend their undefeated streak to 11 games after starting off the season 10-0.

The Tigers have been dominant this season with wins over four top 10 opponents.

Kick off for today's game is at 6 p.m.