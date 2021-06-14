85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

1 killed, 5 hurt after small plane crashes at Texas airport

3 hours 12 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, June 14 2021 Jun 14, 2021 June 14, 2021 8:51 AM June 14, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTRK

MADISONVILLE, Texas -- One person was killed and five others injured when a small airplane crashed early Monday at a municipal airport in Texas, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. at the airport in Madisonville, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Houston, TV station KTRK reported.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Justin Ruiz told the station that an adult was killed in the crash, which happened when the plane was trying to land.

Trending News

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days